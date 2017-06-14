Highway 61 back open after police presence

Part of Highway 61 near LaGrange, Missouri is back open after state police diverted southbound traffic to one lane Wednesday night.

Missouri State Highway Patrol appeared to be administering a field sobriety test where a car had slid off the median near the LaGrange exit by Wakonda State Park.

Troopers were seen putting someone in the back of a squad car, but didn't say if anyone had been arrested and they didn't release any information about what exactly happened.