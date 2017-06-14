Highway 61 back open after police presence - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Highway 61 back open after police presence

Posted:
By Valeree Dunn, Producer
LEWIS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

Part of Highway 61 near LaGrange, Missouri is back open after state police diverted southbound traffic to one lane Wednesday night.

Missouri State Highway Patrol appeared to be administering a field sobriety test where a car had slid off the median near the LaGrange exit by Wakonda State Park.

Troopers were seen putting someone in the back of a squad car, but didn't say if anyone had been arrested and they didn't release any information about what exactly happened.

