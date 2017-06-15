Preseason Praise: WIU's Taylor earns All-American accolade - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Preseason Praise: WIU's Taylor earns All-American accolade

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Western Illinois senior linebacker Brett Taylor has been named Preseason All-American by Athlon Sports. Western Illinois senior linebacker Brett Taylor has been named Preseason All-American by Athlon Sports.

MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) -- Brett Taylor's senior season is already off to a impressive start and there's still a month and a half before it even begins.

The Western Illinois senior, and pride of Macomb, has been named an FCS Preseason All-American by Athlon Sports.

Taylor is one of only three linebackers to earn the early praise.

He led the Leathernecks with 134 tackles last season and his 8.5 solo tackles per game was tops in the country.

Taylor found his name littered on the postseason All-America teams and he finished 7th in the race for the Buck Buchanan Award, given to the nation's top FCS defensive player.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.