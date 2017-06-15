Preseason Praise: WIU's Taylor earns All-American accolade

MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) -- Brett Taylor's senior season is already off to a impressive start and there's still a month and a half before it even begins.



The Western Illinois senior, and pride of Macomb, has been named an FCS Preseason All-American by Athlon Sports.



Taylor is one of only three linebackers to earn the early praise.



He led the Leathernecks with 134 tackles last season and his 8.5 solo tackles per game was tops in the country.



Taylor found his name littered on the postseason All-America teams and he finished 7th in the race for the Buck Buchanan Award, given to the nation's top FCS defensive player.