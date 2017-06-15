Elder abuse a serious problem for rural areas

Today is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. Elder abuse often flies under that radar, but can impact the most vulnerable people in our lives.

Marla Nunes with the West Central Illinois Case Coordination Unity said most forms of elder abuse don't come from strangers. Instead, it comes family member or person the victim knows.

One common form of elder abuse is financial exploitation.

Rural areas like the Tri-States are the most common environment for elder abuse.

"It's a large issue and a lot of people believe that it only happens in the big cities," she said. "It happens actually in the smaller communities, in the rural areas are a lot of times the places that will have more abuse and neglect that we see going on."

Nunes added that along with financial exploitation, there's another form abuse, passive neglect, that is becoming much more common.

"We also see passive neglect where people are taking care of seniors and not seeing the medical as well as nutritional needs that they have," she said.

Also with the rise of addiction in the U.S, More often medication is stolen from seniors who need it by someone known to them.