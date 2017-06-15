Adams County man charged with DUI after crash - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Adams County man charged with DUI after crash

Posted:
Jung Jung
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A Loraine, Illinois, man is facing several charges after crashing into a retaining wall near Blessing Hospital late Wednesday night and leaving the scene while under the influence, according to police.

Authorities said around midnight, Jared Jung was traveling southbound on 11th street when he struck the wall on Blessing Hospital property. 

Quincy Police said they found Jung, 25, just four minutes after hearing about the crash laying on the ground near 6th and Spring. He was medically checked by paramedics before being arrested for manufacturing or delivery of 30-500 grams of cannabis, authorities said.

Police said Jung faces charges of driving under the influence, leaving the scene of the accident, improper lane usage and leaving the scene of an accident.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.