Adams County man charged with DUI after crash

A Loraine, Illinois, man is facing several charges after crashing into a retaining wall near Blessing Hospital late Wednesday night and leaving the scene while under the influence, according to police.

Authorities said around midnight, Jared Jung was traveling southbound on 11th street when he struck the wall on Blessing Hospital property.

Quincy Police said they found Jung, 25, just four minutes after hearing about the crash laying on the ground near 6th and Spring. He was medically checked by paramedics before being arrested for manufacturing or delivery of 30-500 grams of cannabis, authorities said.

Police said Jung faces charges of driving under the influence, leaving the scene of the accident, improper lane usage and leaving the scene of an accident.