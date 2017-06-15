Heavy rains, strong winds cause damage in Tri-States

Residents in parts of the Tri-States woke up Thursday morning to storm damage.

Numerous incidents of large trees down around the area were reported to the National Weather Service. Report locations included near Palmyra in Marion County, along with Bethel in Shelby County and New Canton in Pike County, Illinois.

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said Highway 36 was open Thursday morning. Water flooded the eastbound lanes of Highway 36 Wednesday night. Drivers were still able to pass through, but at slower speeds.

Several other roads were also flooded near Shelbina. Several cars went into the ditch with one driver having to be rescued.

Heavy rains also caused a mess at the Shelbina courthouse. Shelby County Emergency Management Director Glen Eagan said that the sewer system at courthouse took on too much water and was backed up most of Wednesday night.

Shelbina firefighters also battled a house fire caused by lightning late Wednesday night. Fire Chief Gene Harland said the fire around 10:30 p.m. near 12th and College Avenue.

Firefighters said small flames could be seen coming from the attic when they arrived. The damage was contained in the attic and upstairs hallway.

One of the homeowners was home at the time of the fire, but was out safely. The family was able to return to the home, but the electricity was shut off.

Blake Roderick of the Two Rivers Farm Bureau said crops are down all over Pike County. He said fields along the Mississippi River east of Hannibal saw a significant amount of wind damage.