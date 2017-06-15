3 arrested on drug charges after vehicle runs out of gas

Authorities in Hannibal said three men were arrested Wednesday on drug charges after their vehicle ran out of gas.More >>
A Loraine, Illinois, man is facing several charges after crashing into a retaining wall near Blessing Hospital late Wednesday night and leaving the scene while under the influence, according to police.More >>
The discovery of a cell phone on the side of the road led to a man's arrest on child pornography charges, according to the criminal complaint.More >>
A man was arrested for vandalizing a mausoleum at a Kahoka, Missouri, cemetery this week, according to police.More >>
A man was seriously injured Wednesday morning when his car rolled east of Quincy, according to police.More >>
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said a teenager reported missing Tuesday was found safe.More >>
A Florida man arrested for an an armed carjacking in Hannibal was released because of "cooperation issues with the alleged victim", according to the prosecuting attorney.More >>
A 3-year-old child was injured Tuesday evening in a forklift accident in rural Knox County, according to Sheriff Robert Becker.More >>
Judge Bob Hardwick entered two orders recently that grant Curtis Lovelace's requests for transcripts of court proceedings, according to court documents.More >>
The Ralls County Sheriff's Office reported a suspect was taken into custody Monday in connection with an armed carjacking over the weekend in Hannibal.More >>
