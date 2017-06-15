3 arrested on drug charges after vehicle runs out of gas

Authorities in Hannibal said three men were arrested Wednesday on drug charges after their vehicle ran out of gas.

Hannibal Police Lt. John Zerbonia said an officer on patrol found the vehicle on Palmyra Road, near College Avenue, at approximately 12:57 p.m. He said while the officer was stopping traffic one of the men inside the vehicle threw something out of the window, which they later discovered was meth.

Zerbonia said meth, prescription pills, marijuana paraphernalia and items used to make meth were found.

Joshua Rickey, 28, and Austin Rickey, 22, both of Hannibal were arrested initially, according to Zerbonia. He said the third occupant, Kenny Schwieter, was located and arrested at a nearby shopping center.

The three men were arrested for the following:

J. Rickey - Possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and conspiracy to manufacture a controlled substance within 2000 feet of a school.

A. Rickey - Possession of a controlled substance (two counts), unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, tamper with physical evidence, and conspiracy to manufacture a controlled substance within 2000 feet of a school.

Schwieter - Warrant for possession of a controlled substance, parole violation warrant, possession of marijuana, and conspiracy to manufacture a controlled substance within 2000 feet of a school.

All three men were taken to the Marion County Jail.