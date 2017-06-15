Looten leaving chamber after 16 years

A longtime director of the Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce has accepted a new position at HOMEBANK, according to a news release by the bank.

HOMEBANK said Amy Looten, executive director of the chamber for 16 years, accepted a position as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Business Development at HOMEBANK.

“Amy has an established marketing background and is very familiar with the area’s business community," said Joe Thomas, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board at HOMEBANK. "She will join our existing seasoned business banking team and help ensure that our products and services meet the needs of area business owners.”

Looten joined the chamber in 2001 and became the executive director in 2002, according to the release.

“For 16 years, I have worked for an organization that attempts to help businesses be more profitable," said Looten. "That is the goal of HOMEBANK’s business banking team, too. The right banking solutions will absolutely help a business owner save time and money. HOMEBANK is working to strengthen our community financially, and I am thrilled to assist in that effort.”

The release said Looten will start at HOMEBANK on July 1.