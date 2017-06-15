Boil order for some Quincy residents

The repair of a damaged water line required an interruption in water service Thursday afternoon for some Quincy residents, according to the city.
The city said residents in the following area are affected:
The city said the interruption will last until approximately 6 p.m. Thursday. They said once service is restored, a boil order will be in effect.
