Boil order for some Quincy residents

By Zachary Voss
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The repair of a damaged water line required an interruption in water service Thursday afternoon for some Quincy residents, according to the city. 

The city said residents in the following area are affected:

  • East Avenue, Maine Street to Jersey Street. 
  • West Avenue, Maine Street to Jersey Street.
  • Jersey Street, 20th Street to East Avenue.

The city said the interruption will last until approximately 6 p.m. Thursday. They said once service is restored, a boil order will be in effect. 

