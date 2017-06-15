Quincy man indicted on federal meth charge

A Quincy man was served an indictment Wednesday on a federal meth charge, according to police.

West Central Illinois Task Force M/Sgt. Patrick Frazier said Russell C. Miller, 52, was served the indictment at the Adams County Jail. He said the charge stems from an investigation that began in April.

Frazier said Miller was in jail on a charge of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine 100-400 grams. He said that case was dismissed due to federal prosecution.

According to Frazier, Miller was taken to the federal courthouse in Springfield and charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine over 50 grams.

Frazier said Miller was in the custody of the US Marshals Service.