Ameren donates air conditioners to those in need

Ameren Illinois and the Two Rivers Regional Council are teaming up to donate air conditioners to those in need this summer.

Ameren donated 50 window air conditioners Thursday and Two Rivers will give them to local families, including children in low-income housing, seniors, and people with disabilities.

Ameren Community Relations Coordinator Carl Fisher said since the program began in 2013, Ameren has donated more than 2,000 air conditioners.

"Across our serviced territory, we've donated 450 air conditioners to eight different agencies that serve communities in need," he said. "This is our way of helping to give back to the community and trying to show support for those who need it particularly during these hot summer days."

To apply for an air conditioner, call the Two Rivers Regional Council at 217-224-8171 or email b14.pruden@trrcopo.org.