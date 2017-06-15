JWCC releases lowest budget since 2009 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

JWCC releases lowest budget since 2009

By Emily McCarter, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

John Wood Community College released its 2018 proposed budget Wednesday. The $14.2-million budget is the school's lowest since 2009.

It includes a $3 tuition increase per credit hour for students this fall. JWCC also had to eliminate four positions and keep some vacant positions open and unfunded.

President Mike Elbe said the college took difficult steps to balance the budget amidst the state's budget impasse, but it's working to enroll more students.

"It's concerning going into another fiscal year," he said. "But what I will tell you is that John Wood Community College is focusing on what we can do to help our own cause. We continue to look at our strategic plan and to look at strategic initiatives that drive enrollment."

Elbe said one of those initiatives is offering online classes to students over winter break.

"During the holiday break, during Christmas break, students can take an online class, a 4-week class," he said. "And it's something that we're starting this year that we haven't done in the past."

Elbe said the online class will bring in much needed money for the school. The proposed 2018 budget begins July 1.

