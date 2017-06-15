Quincy Kiwanis Club opens new park facility

The Quincy Kiwanis Club celebrated the grand opening of its Lincoln Park Shelter House with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday.

This comes shortly after the opening of the Kiwanis Clubs playground, both facilities are ADA accessible, which is something club members say is a wonderful addition to the Quincy Park District.

"It's an all-inclusive playground," Quincy Kiwanis President Kristen Ritterbusch said. "It is built for everyone to be able to use. So whether there's a mental disability, a physical disability, even children with autism sometimes have a hard time playing at a playground. And all of that was taken into account."

Ritterbusch said she hopes it will bring the community together.

"We knew that there were amenities that we needed such as an adult changing table for a large child or an adult that might be down here, things that you wouldn't necessarily think of," she said. "We wanted to make sure that it was useful as possible for anybody and everybody."

Ritterbusch encourages everyone to come try out the playground and the shelter house and said she looks forward to doing more projects like this in the future.