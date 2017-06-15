Copy-Police: Woman who jumped from bridge is mother of dead child

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas City police say a woman who jumped from a downtown Kansas City bridge is the mother of an 8-year-old boy who was found dead this week.

Police say the woman jumped off the Bond Bridge Tuesday. Her injuries were not believed to be life threatening. Police did not say what prompted the woman to jump.

The Kansas City Star reports (http://bit.ly/2ts5lDh ) a fire department rescue team was training students Tuesday morning when the police alerted them that the woman had jumped from the bridge. A firefighter rescued the woman a short time later.

Emergency crews found the boy dead inside a Kansas City home Tuesday afternoon. He was identified as Audrick Warren.

The cause of death has not been released.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

