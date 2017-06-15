Shelby County Courthouse deals with flooding

The courthouse in Shelby County dealt with flooding caused by the the heavy rainfall last night. The downpour caused the sewer system to back up into the basement.

Shelby County Emergency Management Director Glen Eagen said it left at least four inches of water in the basement. Inmates at the courthouse had to be transported to Macon because of the issue. Eagen said county officials were surprised that it happened.

"Typically the city does different test like a smoke test, running cameras through lines from time to time to try to find out where the problems might be ahead of time, but in this particularly case the problem just kind of snuck up on them," said Eagen.

The water was cleaned up by early morning and inmates were transferred back.