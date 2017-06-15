Shelby County Courthouse deals with flooding - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Shelby County Courthouse deals with flooding

Posted:
By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Shelby Court House Shelby Court House
Water was bubbling out the pipes Water was bubbling out the pipes
Water still on the floor Water still on the floor
Tools to clean up Tools to clean up

The courthouse in Shelby County dealt with flooding caused by the the heavy rainfall last night. The downpour caused the sewer system to back up into the basement.

Shelby County Emergency Management Director Glen Eagen said it left at least four inches of water in the basement. Inmates at the courthouse had to be transported to Macon because of the issue. Eagen said county officials were surprised that it happened.

"Typically the city does different test like a smoke test, running cameras through lines from time to time to try to find out where the problems might be ahead of time, but in this particularly case the problem just kind of snuck up on them," said Eagen.

The water was cleaned up by early morning and inmates were transferred back.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.