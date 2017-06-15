Lightning strikes house causing fire

We've all heard the saying, lightning doesn't strike the same place twice, but a house in Shelbina, Missouri has been struck by lightning three times.

"When the lightning hit, it was pretty loud and scared everybody and the light went out," said Cody Miller whose house was struck by lightning during Wednesday night's storm.

But that was only the beginning.

"My sister lives upstairs, she smelled something burning. We went up there and called the fire department and sure enough it was a fire in the attic," said Miller.

When the fire department arrived, they said there was a lot of smoke surrounding the house.

"When we arrived it was during the heavy storm," said Assistant Fire Chief Allan Wilt with the Shelbina Fire Protection District. "There was a lot of rain and a lot of heavy smoke in the attic," said Wilt.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire in under 20 minutes, saving most of the house but leaving the attic and parts of the hallway destroyed.

"Structurally, I think everything is fine. Just ceiling damage, some drywall needs to be replaced and some light fixtures. Just a lot of clean up," said Miller.

"Early detection is key, another 20 minutes and this house would've been gone," said Wilt.

He said he's lucky they were able to put it out before it damaged anything.

"It was pretty hectic and a lot of chaos. You could say that," said Miller.

Firefighters said there is not much you can do to prevent your house from being hit by lightning, but if it happens, you should leave the house and call 911 immediately.