Quincy Summer Academy underway - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy Summer Academy underway

Posted:
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Some Quincy Public Schools students are enriching their education this summer-- Quincy Summer Academy is in its second week, where kids are focused on STEM learning.

The students are recommended by teachers for the summer academy and the program focuses on intensive instruction.

"They're here for an hour and a half and they have a whole group mini-lesson then they go into small group writing, small group reading and then they share before its time to go home," said Summer Academy Coordinator Tracee Farmer.

Summer Academy officials say the academy is a great way for students to keep their minds fresh and prepare for the new school year.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.