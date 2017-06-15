Quincy Summer Academy underway

Some Quincy Public Schools students are enriching their education this summer-- Quincy Summer Academy is in its second week, where kids are focused on STEM learning.

The students are recommended by teachers for the summer academy and the program focuses on intensive instruction.

"They're here for an hour and a half and they have a whole group mini-lesson then they go into small group writing, small group reading and then they share before its time to go home," said Summer Academy Coordinator Tracee Farmer.

Summer Academy officials say the academy is a great way for students to keep their minds fresh and prepare for the new school year.

