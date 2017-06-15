Signed In Ink: QND's Longo makes good on tattoo promise

It was the first day of practice for the 2017 high school girls soccer season and Quincy Notre Dame head coach Mark Longo made a bet with his team that the Raiders couldn't refuse.



The long time head coach tried to light a fire under his team and agreed that if the Raiders delivered the program its fourth state championship then he would commemorate that championship forever in the form of a tattoo.



Well, weeks later the Raiders were standing on the field at North Central College as Class 1A state champions. Longo's team made good on its word so, Thursday, he made good on his and got the tattoo.



"I don't know if that helped fire them up or not but they mentioned it after the semifinal win," said Longo.



"They said, 'Longo, one more win and you get your tattoo.'"



It's difficult to say if Longo was the winner or loser in this arrangement, however, we wouldn't wish it any other way despite the permanent soccer ball and four state championship stars that now grace his upper-right thigh.



"When you win a state championship, and you do it in dominating fashion like we did in the postseason, its a source of pride and joy for not only me but our assistant coaches, players and parents," he said.





