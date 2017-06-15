WIU's McGinnis signs with White Sox

After leading the Western Illinois baseball team in batting average (.357) and runs batted in (37) during his senior season, catcher Adam McGinnis knew he still had some baseball left in him.



Fortunately for the Leathernecks' backstop, so do the Chicago White Sox. Thursday, McGinnis signed with the White Sox as a free agent and will report to the White Sox's Rookie-League affiliate, the Arizona White Sox on Friday.



After his freshman season in Macomb, McGinnis also helped the Quincy Gems win a Prospect League championship in 2014.