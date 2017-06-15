Current and future teammates fill Missouri girls roster

Trying to end a five-year Illinois win streak in the McDonald's/Herald-Whig Classic the Missouri girls All-Stars feel they have the perfect formula and team chemistry to put a stop to Illinois this year.



That might have something to do with the fact that four of the Missouri All-Stars will be future teammates.



Clark County's Tressa Campbell, Knox County's Madison McCabe, Monroe City's Asjia Troy and Scotland County's Chelsea Wood all signed to continue playing basketball at John Wood Community College next fall and all four find themselves on the same all-star team.



On top of that, while the Illinois All-Stars are just getting to know each other during the week of practice leading up to the Classic, Campbell, McCabe, Troy, and Wood have been practicing together at John Wood for weeks.



"For John Wood we've been practicing every Wednesday and we've built a bond," said Wood.



"We know when (each other) is going to cut or what our shot is so I think it's kind of unfair to Illinois because we've already been practicing for most of the summer."



Central-Southeastern's Alaina Vance, who will play for Illinois Saturday, will join Missouri's four Trail Blazers at John Wood next season. But first, her future teammates are taking this week to talk some trash while they can.



"We joke around with her at (John Wood) practice that we have an unfair advantage," said McCabe.



Aside from the four all-stars on the Missouri team that will go on to play at John Wood the largest contingency on the team comes from Scotland County. Along with Wood, guards Calesse Bair and Abi Feeney and head coach Cory Schultz will be representing the Tigers for Missouri on Saturday.



"I think we all deserved to be here and play together," said Bair.



"Because of the season we had Schultz definitely deserved to be the coach over here. It's pretty awesome I guess."



After a third place finish at the Class 2 state tournament this year, a program best, the Tigers are now looking to make their mark at the Classic.



"This is probably the last time I'll get to coach them on the floor and it will be the last time I see them on the floor until college," said Shultz.



"As a coach it makes you work a little bit harder and want to win for them."



The 35th annual girls game of the McDonald's/Herald-Whig Classic tips of in Quincy University's Pepsi Arena at 5:00pm on Saturday.