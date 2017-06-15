First responder roadside safety worries

Some Quincy Public Schools students are enriching their education this summer-- Quincy Summer Academy is in its second week.More >>
Ameren Illinois and the Two Rivers Regional Council are teaming up to donate air conditioners to those in need this summer.More >>
John Wood Community College released its 2018 proposed budget Wednesday. The $14.2 million budget is the school's lowest since 2009.More >>
The Quincy Kiwanis Club celebrated the grand opening of its Lincoln Park Shelter House with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday.More >>
Wednesday nights storm created a big headache for local farmers, who've already had a tough spring.More >>
A Quincy man was served an indictment Wednesday on a federal meth charge, according to police.More >>
The repair of a damaged water line required an interruption in water service Thursday afternoon for some Quincy residents, according to the city.More >>
A published report says the multi-state lottery association overseeing Powerball and Mega Millions games will dump Illinois by the end of June if the state doesn't end its budget impasse.More >>
