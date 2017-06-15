Public input needed for Quincy Strategic Plan

Cars parked along Front Street in Quincy for those eating at Chick's on the River.

What does the future of Quincy look like to you? That's what city officials want to know.

They're asking the members of the public to fill out a community survey online as part of developing Quincy's Strategic Plan. Residents are asked questions based on different categories like the local economy and city policy.

Officials say the feedback is highly valued to make the strategic plan and get the community involved.

"We're hoping to maintain our share of the retail and industrial sector, but at the same time we got to look down the road to where we're going and how can we get there," Director of Planning and Development Chuck Bevelheimer said. "The strategic plan is going to be the blueprint that gets us there."

Officials hope to get at least 25 percent of the public to fill out the survey. You can find the survey over on the Quincy Right on Q website.