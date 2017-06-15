Powerball and Mega Millions possibly dumping Illinois

The jackpots were at these levels on Thursday.

Niquanna Young said many of her customers play both games.

Your lotto luck could soon be a lot smaller in the state of Illinois.

At Ayerco in Quincy, many customers fill lottery tickets out on a daily basis, but as the state budget impasse has continued to linger on, the clock has been ticking on whether or not they can continue to do so.

Niquanna Young works at the Ayerco Gas station at the intersection of 18th Street and Broadway Street in Quincy. She said on Thursday that Powerball and Mega Millions tickets are popular with her customers.

"My shift starts probably at twelve." Young said, "Within that time I probably sell anywhere from 90 to 150 tickets."

That may soon be coming to an end because Multi State Lottery Association, the operators of the Powerball and Mega Millions games will withdraw from Illinois by the end of June if the budget impasse doesn't end.

"The good thing about Quincy is we live right across the bridge." Resident Kurt Mccabe said, "We can go right over to Missouri and get it anyways."

If that becomes the case, Young said her store could see a big decline in business.

"We do have a lot of sales as far as lotto, and instants, and with that I think if they take that away, we will have a significant loss of customers." Young said.

With such a big loss of income, residents like Mccabe said they think the state could be in even more trouble.

"They spend a lot of money on lottery and stuff like that and I don't know what it goes to, but there's a lot of money spent, and there's going to be a lot of money lost." Mccabe said.

It remains to be seen if the state will come up with a budget by the end of June.