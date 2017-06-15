Quincy Community Theatre performing '20,000 Leagues Under the Se - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy Community Theatre performing '20,000 Leagues Under the Sea'

By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A group of Tri-state actors want to take you into the depths of the ocean this weekend.

Thirteen young actors with Quincy Community Theatre have spent the last few days performing an adaptation of '20,000 Leagues Under the Sea.' 

The non-traditional play involves audience participation, and Director of Student Theatre Kelsey Celek said it's fun for the whole family.

"They follow the actors through the experience like they're really traveling through the nautilus." Celek said. "It is a really unique and innovative script that I am so excited we were able to tackle here in Quincy."

The play runs through Sunday afternoon at the Oakley Lindsay Center, and there are still a limited number of tickets available.

