Macomb man accused of burglarizing his workplace

By Valeree Dunn, Producer
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A Macomb man was arrested Thursday, accused of burglarizing his place of work.

McDonough County Sheriff Rick VanBrooker said his office got a report that tools were stolen from a Prairie City, Illinois business on Tuesday. Detectives say the investigation led them to 34-year-old Steven R. Slayback, who is an employee of the business.

VanBrooker said Slayback was arrested on burglary charges because the theft took place after the business was closed. 

The sheriff says the tools have been found and are being recovered in Macomb.

