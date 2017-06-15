Former Quincy resident's child found dead on same day she jumped off bridge

A former Quincy resident jumped off a Kansas City, Missouri bridge this week. It happened the same day police found her son dead, according to NBC affiliate, KSHB.

The Kansas City Fire Department said Aushena Warren dove nearly 80 feet from the Bond Bridge into the Missouri River. Amazingly, she survived. Firefighters training nearby rescued her. Her condition is unknown, but her injuries weren't believed to have been life-threatening.



It happened Tuesday, the same day police found her 8-year-old son Audrick dead in the family's home.



The medical examiner is still determining the boy's cause of death.

