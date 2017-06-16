Illinois ranked one of the best states for teen driver safety

The state of Illinois is one of the best in the country when it comes to teen driving across a wide range of statistics.

WalletHub analyzed the teen-driving environment in each of the 50 states using a collection of 21 key metrics. Everything from fatalities to average cost to presence of laws meant to stop distracted driving was looked at.

Illinois ranked 3rd-overall, behind New York and Oregon.

Driver's Education Instructor Kerry Anders at Quincy Driving School points out that teen deaths in the Land of Lincoln have dropped 60 percent since 2008 when the Graduated Licensing Program was put in place.

"They got stricter on the guidelines. This helps the parents too and the parents are more responsible now," he said. "You've got to give more time of practice with the students. It used to be you had to have 25 hours of practice driving with your parents, that's gone up to 50. Within that you have to have 10 hours of driving at night."

Anders added that aggressive laws against things like distracted driving and impaired driving make it easier for instructors to point out to young drivers how seriously they should take safety behind the wheel.

"I think that not only myself but that other instructors, if we instill in them this is what you're supposed to do and do it the right way, hopefully it's going to impact them for the rest of their lives," he said. "When you drive there's no gray area, it's black and white. You can either do it, or you can't."

For Iowa and Missouri, the results were not so positive.

The Hawkeye State ranked 42nd in the country overall and 46th in driving laws.

Missouri ranks 45th in the nation overall, and 47th in driving laws.