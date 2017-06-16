Man crashes into Quincy home, arrested for DUI - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Man crashes into Quincy home, arrested for DUI

Posted:
By Brian Troutman, Producer
Connect
Damage on the house Damage on the house
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Scary moments for a family in Quincy after a driver crashed into their home early Friday morning.

The Quincy Police Department said they were called to at 2:06 a.m. to 2109 Harrison. Officers say Dalton Stark of Quincy drove his pickup truck over a curb, hit a fire hydrant, and slammed into the house.

Stark was arrested for driving under the influence and too fast for conditions.

Police say Stark and the four people who were home at the time were not injured. ,

The homeowner spoke off-camera to our crews on scene. She said that the family planned to stay at her mothers house overnight.

Police said the crash was not related to inclement weather.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.