Man crashes into Quincy home, arrested for DUI

Scary moments for a family in Quincy after a driver crashed into their home early Friday morning.

The Quincy Police Department said they were called to at 2:06 a.m. to 2109 Harrison. Officers say Dalton Stark of Quincy drove his pickup truck over a curb, hit a fire hydrant, and slammed into the house.

Stark was arrested for driving under the influence and too fast for conditions.

Police say Stark and the four people who were home at the time were not injured. ,

The homeowner spoke off-camera to our crews on scene. She said that the family planned to stay at her mothers house overnight.



Police said the crash was not related to inclement weather.