Strong storms overnight knock out power to thousands

Strong to severe storms brought heavy rains and strong winds to the Tri-States overnight and early Friday morning.



Overnight winds knocked out power to roughly four thousand people in the Keokuk, according to the Alliant Energy's website. Power was almost fully restored by 6:00 a.m. Friday.



Law enforcement in southeast Iowa reported to the National Weather Service just after 3:30 a.m. Friday that winds knocked a large tree branch down and it was blocking the road near 24th and Johnson.



Lee County dispatch confirmed to WGEM that the tree branch has fallen, but could not confirm that the road was blocked.

WGEM Meteorologist Kevin Shive said another round of severe storms was possible Friday afternoon and evening.

"Storms could linger into the very early morning hours of Saturday, then a break for much of Saturday before a second chance of severe storms Saturday evening into the overnight hours," Shive said.