Multiple people rescued from stranded boat near Fort Madison

A stranded boat was rescued near Fort Madison early Friday morning, according to Lee County Sheriff Stacy Weber.



Keokuk Emergency Corp. volunteer Jerry Jones said five people were rescued in a boat just north of the Ft. Madison bridge.



Weber said a boater called for help just after 2:00 a.m. and reported his boat had stopped working.



Iowa DNR crews successfully rescued the boat about an hour later, Weber said. The Lee County Sheriff's Office assisted with a land search.







