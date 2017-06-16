Multiple people rescued from stranded boat near Fort Madison - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Multiple people rescued from stranded boat near Fort Madison

LEE COUNTY, Ia. (WGEM) -

A stranded boat was rescued near Fort Madison early Friday morning, according to Lee County Sheriff Stacy Weber.

Keokuk Emergency Corp. volunteer Jerry Jones said five people were rescued in a boat just north of the Ft. Madison bridge.  

Weber said a boater called for help just after 2:00 a.m. and reported his boat had stopped working.

Iowa DNR crews successfully rescued the boat about an hour later, Weber said. The Lee County Sheriff's Office assisted with a land search. 



 

