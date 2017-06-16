Prep begins at site of future Quincy restaurant

Crews add fencing where construction is about to begin.

A current Quincy restaurant is moving to a new building planned for construction this summer, according to the general manager.

Construction work began this week on the future Panera restaurant site, which is located in the Hobby Lobby parking lot at 38th and Broadway. Panera General Manager Ron Frillman said they hope to have construction done in November and open Dec. 12.

"We'll be adding 30 to 35 jobs," Frillman said.

City Planner Chuck Bevelheimer said the building plans show that the building will seat up to 115 people. He said the building will also have a drive-thru.

Bevelheimer said the building will be 4,300 sq ft.