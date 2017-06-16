3 injured in rollover crash on I-72

Illinois State Police reported a rollover crash Friday morning on I-72 that left three injured.

In a news release, ISP said Staphon D. Williams, 18, was heading east in Pike County on I-72 at 11:50 a.m. when he lost control. It said his vehicle went over the median before overturning across westbound lanes.

ISP said the vehicle came to a rest on the north side of westbound lanes.

Authorities said 18-year-old Kalil Taylor and a 16 year old girl were passengers in the vehicle. They said Williams and the juvenile were taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital, while Taylor was taken to Blessing.

ISP said Williams had moderate injuries. They said Taylor and the juvenile had minor injuries.

ISP said Williams was cited for improper lane usage.