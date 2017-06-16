Minnesota officer acquitted in high-profile shooting case

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- A Minnesota police officer was acquitted Friday afternoon of a manslaughter charge in the fatal shooting of black motorist.

Officer Jeronimo Yanez was charged in the death of 32-year-old Philando Castile.

Yanez pulled Castile over for a broken taillight July 6 in a St. Paul suburb. He shot Castile seconds later, after Castile informed him he was carrying a gun.

The shooting drew widespread attention and condemnation in part because Castile's girlfriend streamed the gruesome aftermath of the shooting live on Facebook.