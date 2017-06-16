Woman pleads guilty to Quincy burglary charge

A Canton, Missouri woman pleaded guilty Friday in connection with the burglary of a Quincy business, according to court records.

Records showed Megan Bradshaw pleaded guilty to a burglary charge. She's scheduled for sentencing July 28.

Police said Bradshaw broke into South Side Boat Club last year and stole a safe with cash in it and several bottles of alcohol. They said blood was found at the business and the DNA profile came back to Bradshaw.

Bradshaw was arrested back in January, several months after the incident.