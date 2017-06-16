Quincy's Maine Street to close temporarily - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A busy Quincy street will be closed Monday due to work being done in the area, according to the city.

The city said Maine Street, between 20th and 22nd streets, will be closed to through traffic beginning Monday at 7 a.m. for one week, depending on weather. 

The city said the replacement of the water main near the intersection of 22nd and Maine is the cause for the closure. 

