Warsaw may lose ambulance station

Thompson said many people's security would be impacted by a station closure.

If the station closes, the nearest ambulance base would be in Carthage.

Bland said that if the station closes, many people will be impacted.

The Hancock County Board may soon decide to close the ambulance station in Warsaw.

Warsaw residents are worried about the future of their ambulance base.

They're concerned that proposed cuts could mean they have to wait longer for help to arrive in an emergency.

The city of Warsaw may soon be losing it's ambulance station only a year after renovating and expanding it.

"The Carthage ambulance is an advanced life support ambulance that will house a better care, but the basic life support is what keeps that patient stable and alive." EMT Konnor Bland said.

That's what has residents like Otis Thompson concerned. Instead of having an ambulance base in town, the closest base would be in Carthage, which is 17 miles away.

"I think that it will be a real burden for the people who live in Warsaw." Thompson said. "I think that the ambulance adds a lot to the way people feel secure."

County board member Mark Menn, who was unavailable for an on camera interview said while nothing is set in stone, the county is investigating possible cuts because of a major loss of money over the past few years. He added that cutting the ambulance base in Warsaw is just one possibility, but the fact that that's even being considered is concerning some residents and first responders.

"It's going to devastate a lot of the community due to the fact that there's not going to be an ambulance here anymore to provide that initial care to the patient." Bland said.

Bland also added that costs shouldn't be a driving factor in determining whether or not Warsaw keeps its ambulance station.

"It should never be looked at as a money issue." Bland said, "Ambulances don't make money. We provide care to the patients. That is our main goal, to support the community, take care of the community, and care for the patients that we care to."

If the station does close down, Bland said the effects are going to be felt by many people, including himself.

"It's gonna cut patient care, jobs, and I mean working full time here is everything I've wanted to do." Bland said, "So if you have the time you need to go out and voice your opinion and support the service."

The meeting to discuss the issue will take place at the Hancock County Courthouse in Carthage on Tuesday, June 20, at 6:30 p.m.