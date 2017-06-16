Storm damages new school under construction

Thursday night's thunderstorm damaged a new Quincy Elementary School currently under construction on 48th Street and Columbus Road.

This is the location for one of five elementary schools apart of the QPS Building Projects. High winds and heavy rain damaged some parts of the school, including a concrete wall knocked over sometime overnight.

Superintendent Roy Webb said he doesn't think the damage will significantly delay the school's construction.

"I know there was a little wind damage last night," he said. "They've had the insurance adjusters out there and they're cleaning things up. I don't think it's going to offset this timeline or anything."

Webb said he thinks this will only delay contractors' work by a couple of days.