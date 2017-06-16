Baldwin Intermediate School demolition work begins - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Baldwin Intermediate School demolition work begins

Posted:
By Emily McCarter, Multimedia Journalist
The demolition site at Baldwin Intermediate School The demolition site at Baldwin Intermediate School
Crews removed asbestos from the school Friday. Crews removed asbestos from the school Friday.
Sign warning the public about asbestos Sign warning the public about asbestos
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Demolition work at Quincy's Baldwin Intermediate School continued Friday as part of the Quincy Public Schools Building Projects.

Crews worked to remove asbestos and will begin demolishing the school next week. Superintendent Roy Webb said the demolition of the old Baldwin school is the beginning of something great for the students.

"This is something probably no other community in the United States is doing," he said. "We're gonna take 3,000 elementary kids, and in a two year period, they'll all be in brand new world class schools. So that's what I'm most excited about."

The new Baldwin Intermediate School is set to open August 2019.

