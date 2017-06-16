Quincy's Panera Bread to move locations

Panera's new location is just across the parking lot from its current one.

Panera Bread in Quincy is moving from its current location at 3720 Broadway Street to a space just across the parking lot. The move will bring dozens of new jobs to the city.

General Manager Ron Frillman said Panera's current location simply can no longer meet its customers' needs. The restaurant will hire 30 to 35 employees when its new building opens.

Frillman said Panera is giving the people what they want with a new drive-thru and Kiosk ordering stations.

"We're gonna have the newest technology," he said. "It will give people that are in a hurry, or that want to hang out, options to do ordering. It's not gonna take away from the cashier. It's just for those people who are short on time and want to come in and order and go."

Frillman said this is the perfect way to accommodate the customer's needs.

"There's different options, because I know a lot of people said they just don't really have time to get out of their car," he said. "But now, we're gonna have the drive-thru, and that'll give them that option to be able to get their coffee and food at the same time."

Panera's current location will stay open during construction and the new building is scheduled to open December 12.