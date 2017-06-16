John Wood's Schroeder steps down as softball coach

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- John Wood Community College softball coach Vic Schroeder announced his resignation Friday.



Schroeder has accepted a full-time teaching and coaching role at his alma mater, Highland High School.



The move also allows him to spend more time with his family, Schroeder informed WGEM Sports.



Schroeder led the Lady Blazers to a 17-30 mark in 2017 and a 36-59 record the last two seasons.



John Wood athletic director Brad Hoyt indicates a search for a new softball coach will begin immediately.