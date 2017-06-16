Pepsi Little People's Golf Championship set to invade Quincy

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- Don't look now but the 44th annual Pepsi Little's Golf Championship in Quincy is just days away from teeing off.



It all begins with Sunday's Parent-Child Tournament, followed by Monday's practice round, and the two-day race for the top prize starting Tuesday.



Golfers from around the country, and the world, are in search of junior golf supremacy, and numbers are up according to founder and executive director Nan Ryan.



"This year we have 255 (golfers). Last year we had 241. We're almost at a 10 percent increase in participation," Ryan said.



"It kind of fluctuates. We were up, and then we went down last year, and now we're going back up again. I hope the trend continues to keep getting bigger and bigger."



This year's tournament includes 17 golfers from Adams County, and plenty of international golfers from the likes of Canada and China.



Ryan says the event continues to attract top talent.



"One of the reasons that kids like to play here is because at this one tournament they can qualify for six other major tournaments," she explained.



"It's about the only tournament that offers that capability for these kids."



Ryan added the tournament wouldn't be possible without the support of Refreshment Services Pepsi, the volunteers, and her home away from home, Westview Golf Course.