Small town raises big bucks for Great River Honor Flight - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio



Small town raises big bucks for Great River Honor Flight

Posted:

The rural town of Plymouth, Illinois once again showed its support of veterans and the Great River Honor Flight program

Last weekend's fundraiser put on by Pop A Top Tavern was a big success. Friday night, they presented a check to GRHF for $12,145.

This is the second year the town has held a fundraiser; last year they raised over $7,000.

The next Honor Flight is Saturday, June 24th out of Hannibal's LaGrange University, the 43rd mission overall.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.