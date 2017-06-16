Small town raises big bucks for Great River Honor Flight

The rural town of Plymouth, Illinois once again showed its support of veterans and the Great River Honor Flight program

Last weekend's fundraiser put on by Pop A Top Tavern was a big success. Friday night, they presented a check to GRHF for $12,145.

This is the second year the town has held a fundraiser; last year they raised over $7,000.

The next Honor Flight is Saturday, June 24th out of Hannibal's LaGrange University, the 43rd mission overall.