Lasting Legacy: Classic coaches and families return to the game

As the year's go by the names on the front of the jerseys at the McDonald's/Herald-Whig Classic always stay the same and sometimes the names on the backs of the jersey do, too.



"It's something kids can always talk about when they get older," said the Missouri boys head coach Brock Edris.



In fact, Edris is no stranger to this all-star game. In 2006 the then Carthage senior won Illinois MVP honors after leading his team to victory over Missouri.



"It was really exciting and a lot of fun," he said.



"It came down to the the end of the game and it's just something you'll always remember."



But Edris isn't the only coach this year to return to the game's sidelines after playing in The Classic. Both girls coaches, Cory Shultz and Brad Begeman played in this all-star game after their senior seasons, as well.



Now, year's later they return to the McDonald's/Herald-Whig Classic as coaches.



"It was an awesome opportunity and to be able to add this on to the resume after the great year we just had is an awesome experience and I'm excited about it," said Shultz.



Meanwhile in 1989, then Unity senior Brad Begeman got his shot to be an Illinois All-Star and is imparting the wisdom he learned at the game to his Illinois girls team this year.



"I told them I took it seriously but I didn't take it as seriously as I should have when I was a player," he said.



"I didn't realize the rivalry that exists between Missouri and Illinois."



Now in it's 35th year for the girls game and 34th for the boys parents are getting a chance to watch their children now play in the same all-star game they played in years ago.



Central-Southeastern's Brianna Hildebrand is one of those players following in the footsteps of a parent. Her mother, Amy, played in the same all-star game and will get an opportunity to watch Brianna do the same.



"I think younger generations definitely look up to their family members and they try to be like them," said Brianna.



"My goal is to make my parents proud so it's really neat to play in the game like my mom was."



Palmyra's Casch Doyle, meanwhile, will suit up for the Missouri team, as his mother did before him.



"It's a good bloodline I guess," laughed Doyle. "She raised me to be the young basketball player I am today so it's awesome."



As the years go by the Classic continues to leave a lasting legacy on the players and now the families that continue to play in it.





