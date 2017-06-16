Budget impasse could impact Illinois road projects

Construction equipment parked for the day at the Macomb Bypass project site.

State road projects could come to a halt in two weeks if Illinois lawmakers don't pass a budget, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Residents say they're embarrassed Illinois lawmakers still don't have a budget passed.

"It's kind of sad honestly that it can't be passed," Samantha Du Pont said. "It's just really frustrating because it's continuing."

Now news that summer construction sites could be shut down has drivers wondering, how long will this drag on?

"Especially around 4th of July time, when the families and little kids are traveling across the state," Drake Green said. "It's going to be a real inconvenience to travel across work zones."

Without a state budget, the city can't get federal funding, meaning Quincy engineers could see the replacement of R.J. Peters Drive get held up.

"We took bids on it and we've got a contractor who's ready to start the work, but we're going to have to put that project on hold," Director of Utilities and Engineering Jeffrey Conte said.

It's not the only project, the Macomb Bypass will also be put on pause. While lawmakers return for a special session next week, residents aren't optimistic.

"The problem is everybody thinks they have the solution and nobody wants to just solve the problem," Jeffrey Bauman said.

IDOT released a statement saying they're hopeful a deal will be reached, but contractors will be advised to secure ongoing work zones to ensure it's safe until they can return.

"The lanes will be shut down and moving equipment to the side," Conte added. "It's a terrible inconvenience to the public."

Drivers say when it comes to the budget impasse, they're sick of the roadblocks.

"Put it together," Bauman added. "Let's get it done."

Quincy officials say when it comes to many city resurfacing projects, those will still continue because it's using city dollars, not state.

Other major projects possibly impacted by the budget include a new bridge being put in on Illinois 104 at Meredosia and replacing the Cedar Creek bridge on North 24th Street in Quincy.