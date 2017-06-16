Uptick in Lyme disease cases in Illinois - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Uptick in Lyme disease cases in Illinois

By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Campground flier warns about ticks to campers. Campground flier warns about ticks to campers.
Walkway goes under trees and near brushes at a Quincy park. Walkway goes under trees and near brushes at a Quincy park.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Health officials encourage those enjoying the outdoors for Father's Day to protect yourself against ticks and Lyme disease.

The Illinois Department of Public Health warns Lyme disease cases continue to rise.  Officials encourage residents to wear light colored clothing and long sleeves.  Also, insect repellent with DEET will keep ticks away. If you do get bit, use tweezers to remove the tick and get as close to the skin as possible. 

"Keep an eye on that area for two to four weeks and look to see if a rash forms, particularly for what we call the erythema migraines or the bulls eye looking rash," Jon Campos with the Adams County Health Department said. "That could be a sign there's an infection that's started and it might be a good time to talk to a doctor."

Campos also says make sure you do regular tick checks on yourself and your children. Ticks can be anywhere, even inside city limits.

