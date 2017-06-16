More flight options possible for Quincy Regional Airport

More options for air travel could be coming to the Gem City.

Five airlines are bidding to provide service to Quincy Regional Airport, according to our newsgathering partners at the Herald-Whig.

Several of the proposals include flights to Chicago and one proposal would bring jet service to Quincy.

Cape Air, which currently serves Quincy will upgrade its fleet and will either keep their current St. Louis service or add service to Chicago if it wins the contract.

The new contract should be in place December 1st.

