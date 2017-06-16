Tri-States brace for another round of severe weather this weekend

The Tri-State area is bracing for another round storms Friday evening.

Severe weather is a possibility and storms are expected to push in after midnight and into the morning hours.

Damaging winds will be the primary threat, with the possibility of some large hail.

The far west Tri-State viewing area is under an enhanced threat of severe storms overnight Friday, including Scotland, Knox, part of Shelby and a portion of Monroe Counties, all in Missouri.

Chief Meteorologist Mike Cole says the enhanced threat could pack a one-two punch over the weekend. He says that's because the entire Tri-State area will be under an enhanced threat of severe weather come Saturday evening.