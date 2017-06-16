Friday's Sports Extra-June16 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Friday's Sports Extra-June16

Posted:
Michael Nielson (Quincy U.) celebrates a two-run home run in Friday's win at Springfield. Michael Nielson (Quincy U.) celebrates a two-run home run in Friday's win at Springfield.

**Prospect League**

Quincy: 13
Springfield: 11
Michael Nielson: 3-5, 4 RBI, HR
Gems: (6-9) overcome 7-0 deficit 

