Ameren Illinois crews prepare for severe storms

Ameren Illinois is preparing for severe storms in the tri-states.

Ameren Illinois crews are preparing to respond to the severe storms predicted to impact the Tri-States area Saturday evening.

According to an Ameren Illinois press release, the Emergency Operations Center is taking these actions:

Weather conditions are being actively monitored for any changes that may impact service.

Contractor personnel have been placed on alert.

Trucks will be fueled and loaded with supplies this afternoon so they are ready for immediate deployment.

Senior Vice President of Operations and Technical Services Ron Pate said crews will respond to downed power lines and incidents at hospitals first.

Ameren Illinois said when severe weather is predicted, customers should fully charge their cell phone and unplug electronic equipment if electrical service is interrupted.

If you experience a power outage, immediately report it to Ameren Illinois by calling 1-800-755-5000.