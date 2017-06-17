Veterans prepare for Honor Flight Mission 43 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio



Veterans prepare for Honor Flight Mission 43

Posted:
By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
Every veteran got a Honor Flight hat Every veteran got a Honor Flight hat
Veteran signing honor flight T-Shirt Veteran signing honor flight T-Shirt
28 veterans will be on the mission 28 veterans will be on the mission
Veteran looking over schedule Veteran looking over schedule
Veteran discussing itinerary with family Veteran discussing itinerary with family
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

28 veterans will take a trip to D.C on the Honor Flight Mission number 43 next weekend. 

At the pre-flight meeting Saturday, families gathered together to talk about the upcoming trip. Veterans from War World Two, the Korean War and Vietnam will be participating in the flight. Organizers said the trip is a way to thank our veterans. 

"People will be coming up to them and shaking their hands and thanking them for their service," said Henry Sweets, Honor Flight board member. "For many of these veterans, particularly from the the Korean War and Vietnam War, they did not get much of a homecoming that was very pleasant when the came. This is a day that they can really find that appreciation that America has for our veterans," said Sweets. 

Veterans will take off for the mission on June 24th.

