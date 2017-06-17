Storms approaching Tri-State area Saturday

The Tri-State area is bracing for storms Saturday evening.

Severe weather is a possibility and storms are expected to push in during the night and into the early morning hours.

Damaging winds, large, hail, and isolated tornadoes will be possible.

The Tri-State viewing area is under an enhanced threat of severe storms Saturday: Adams, Brown, Schuyler (IL) , Hancock, McDonough, Lee, Scotland, Clark, Knox, Lewis, Shelby, and Marion.

Chief Meteorologist Mike Cole said damaging winds are a big concern with the storms that are expected to develop so please stay alert to changing weather conditions the rest of the day into Sunday as warnings are very likely.

